DARLINGTON -- Funeral services for Mrs. Lucretia "Chris" Richardson Quick of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma formerly of Darlington will be 12:00 o'clock noon Monday, March 9, 2020 at Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church in Darlington directed by Jordan Funeral Home, Inc.The family is receiving friends at the residence of her sister and brother-in-law, Sam and Linda Colclough, 805 McCowns Millpond Road, Darlington.

