Lucille Taylor Adcock, 94, of Florence, SC passed away on Sunday, January 19, 2020. Lucille was born on December 29, 1925, in Eden, MD daughter of the late Elizabeth and Fred Taylor. She was preceded in death by her husband, John Henry Adcock, her parents and ten brothers and sisters. Lucille worked for many years at Sexton Dental Clinic as an executive secretary. She was a member of Calvary Baptist Church. She is survived by two sons, Dr. Gregg Langston (Susan) of St. Petersburg, FL and Steve Langston (Betsy) of Brevard, NC; a stepdaughter, Carol Ryall of Lexington, SC; five grandchildren, Jonathan Langston, Kelsey Langston Campbell, Jillian Langston, Alex Langston and Heather O'Neal Adams; and a host of cousins, nieces and nephews. The relatives and friends of Lucille Adcock are invited to attend her Funeral Service on Friday, January 24 at 11:00 am in the chapel of Cain Calcutt Funeral Home. The family will receive guests at the funeral home from 10 until 11 AM prior to the service. Interment at Mount Hope Cemetery will be private.
Service information
Jan 24
Visitation
Friday, January 24, 2020
10:00AM-11:00AM
Cain Calcutt Funeral Home
512 2nd Loop Road
Florence, SC 29505
Jan 24
Funeral Service
Friday, January 24, 2020
11:00AM
Cain Calcutt Funeral Home
512 2nd Loop Road
Florence, SC 29505
