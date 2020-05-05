Lucile Rose Deal, 96, of Hendersonville, NC and Marion, SC passed away Friday, March 27, 2020, after a long and fruitful life. Lucile was born December 18, 1923, in Florence, South Carolina to the late McKoy and Lucile Watson Rose. Lucile was also preceded in death by her husband, Roe John Deal; one son, Kenneth McKoy Deal; and one brother, Allmand McKoy Rose, Jr.Lucile graduated from Marion High School in Marion, South Carolina in 1940. She attended Virginia Intermont College in Bristol, Virginia from 1941-1942 and graduated from Winthrop College in Rockhill, South Carolina in 1944. Upon graduation she trained and then worked at Vanderbilt Hospital as a dietician. She also worked as a dietician at Greenville General Hospital in Greenville, SC and Marion Memorial Hospital in Marion, SC. She later received a Masters of Education degree from Western Carolina University, Cullowhee, North Carolina and taught elementary school in Marion, SC until her retirement in 1987.Lucile met her husband on a blind date in 1943. During WWII, a group of Army Air Corps cadets suddenly arrived at Winthrop College, an all girl's school, and were housed in Winthrop's dorms. Lucile's roommate arranged a blind date for her with one of those cadets. After that first date he went to call on her and was told there was no one there by that name; however, there was. After not hearing from him, Lucile sent him a note. And she married Roe John Deal of Asheville, NC on July 16, 1946, in Murrells Inlet, SC. They were married for 68 years. Lucile was a longtime member of the First United Methodist Church, Marion, SC. For many years she was active in the Daphne Garden Club and The Book Review Club. She thoroughly enjoyed researching a topic and presenting programs to her book club, and much preferred presenting over hosting. She was a lifelong learner. Along with her husband, Roe, Lucile was always welcoming into their home the many friends, family, nieces, and nephews over the years. She was dearly loved and touched the lives of so many.She is survived by her daughter, Rosemary Deal Lisby (Greg) of Alpharetta, GA; son, David R. Deal of Murrells Inlet, SC; daughter, Martha Deal McLeod of Hendersonville, NC; four granddaughters, Blair McLeod McCauley (Joe) of Elon, NC; Melissa Lisby Matheny (Paul) of Cumming, GA; Amanda Lisby Gray (Shayne) of Roswell, GA; Laurie McLeod Bruffy (Tyler) of Durham, NC; five great-grandchildren, Madison Rose Anderson, Alayna Jo Matheny, William Gavin Gray, Maddox Roe Gray, and Logan McLeod Bruffy.A memorial service will be held at a later date in Marion, SC. In lieu of flowers the family asks that memorial contributions be made to the First United Methodist Church, 307 E Godbold St, Marion, SC 29571 or http://fumcmarionsc.org. An online register is available at RichardsonFH.net.
Tags
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
-
One killed, two injured in collision at Church Street and Cheves Street
-
More stores reopening at Magnolia Mall in Florence
-
'THIS IS GOODBYE' : Phil Odom wanted his death to help doctors understand the coronavirus
-
Lake City graduate, community activist Graham dies in kayak accident
-
Graduation plans for Florence One high schools announced
Flowers & Gifts
Florence Memorial Gardens
843-662-9712
Florence Memorial Gardens has been home to burial services in Florence for more than 60 years At Florence Memorial Gardens, we take pride in …
843-346-7322
For more than 90 years, families throughout the Florence County, SC area have trusted our family funeral home to provide the highest quality i…
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please contact us at 843-317-4229 or email obits@florencenews.com.
Promotions
Funeral Homes
We invite you to discover who has made Stoudenmire Dowling Funeral Home the ultimate provider of creating healing experiences in the community…
For more than 90 years, families throughout the Florence County, SC area have trusted our family funeral home to provide the highest quality i…
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.