FLORENCE -- Louise Welch Hobbs, 89, passed away on Monday, Oct. 21, 2019.Graveside services will be Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019 at 4:00 p.m. at Peniel Baptist Church Cemetery, Timmonsville, SC. The family will speak to those attending after the service at the grave.Louise was born in Florence County, the daughter of the late Robert and Mamie Mims Welch. She was a member of Peniel Baptist Church. She was married to the late Talmadge Watson "Rock" Hobbs, Sr.Surviving are three daughters, Johnnie Hobbs, Debra (Van) Waddell, Jeannie (Chip) Parrott; two sisters, Guy Flynn, Sandra Morris; two grandsons, Matthew (Julie) Waddell, Taylor Parrott; two great grandchildren, Emma and Aaron Waddell. Louise is preceded in death by a son, Talmadge "Rocky" Hobbs, Jr. and many brothers and sisters.Memorials may be made to Peniel Baptist Church, 4186 Twin Church Road, Timmonsville, SC 29161 or Florence County Miracle League, 710 S. Irby Street, Florence, SC 29501.The family would like to "THANK" Dr. Focelle Jackson and her staff in Timmonsville, McLeod ER, Nurses on the 7th floor and McLeod Hospice for the compassion and care shown to their mother during this time.You are invited to sign the guestbook at www.laytonandersonfh.com.
