DILLON -- Graveside services for Louise Rogers Rouse will be held 4:00 p.m. Thursday, April 9, 2020 at Greenlawn Cemetery directed by Cooper Funeral Home.Mrs. Rouse, 92, went to be with her Lord & Savior Jesus Christ on Monday, April 6, 2020.Born in Dillon County, SC, October 25, 1927, she was the daughter of the late Jasper Rogers and Martha Mae Byrd Rogers. She was a member of the Dillon Church of God.Survivors include her sons, Paul Jay Rouse (Margaret) of Dillon, and Randy Delaine Rouse (Debra) of Latta; grandchildren, Stephen Rouse, Wayne Rouse, Christopher Rouse and Phillip Rouse; 9 great-grandchildren.Mrs. Rouse was preceded in death by her husband, Ernest Rouse; great-grandchild, James Rouse; and brothers, Harvey Rogers and Joe Rogers.Memorials may be made to the Dillon Church of God Building Fund, P.O. Box 573, Dillon, SC 29536.
