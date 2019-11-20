Louise H. Hobgood, beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and sister passed away peacefully Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at her home in Pooler, GA, surrounded by her family. Louise was born March 16, 1926 in Pamplico, SC. She is the daughter of the late Kenneth and Hulda Jane Haynes, and she was the oldest of 10 siblings. She was preceded in death by her late husband of 63 years, Rex Hobgood, granddaughter Stacey Hobgood, and son-in-law, Tommy Cupstid. She is survived by her daughter Ann Cupstid, son, Charles Richard (Deborah) Hobgood, and grandchildren, Scott (Stephanie) McCravy, Lindsey (Ron) Holte, Katie (Aaron) Warner, Emily (Brad) Hagans, and Bobby Cupstid; she is also survived by her great-grandchildren Jonathan Warner, Jackson Warner, Sam McCravy, Garrett McCravy, and Madyson Holte. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at Peace Free Will Baptist Church in Florence. The burial will follow in Mount Elon Free Will Baptist Church Cemetery, near Pamplico. Family will receive friends on Friday, November 22, from 5-7 pm at Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home. Please sign the tribute wall for the family at www.stoudenmiredowling.com.
Tags
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Flowers & Gifts
Florence Memorial Gardens
843-662-9712
Florence Memorial Gardens has been home to burial services in Florence for more than 60 years At Florence Memorial Gardens, we take pride in …
843-346-7322
For more than 90 years, families throughout the Florence County, SC area have trusted our family funeral home to provide the highest quality i…
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please contact us at 843-317-4229 or email obits@florencenews.com.
Funeral Homes
We invite you to discover who has made Stoudenmire Dowling Funeral Home the ultimate provider of creating healing experiences in the community…
For more than 90 years, families throughout the Florence County, SC area have trusted our family funeral home to provide the highest quality i…
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.