Louise Flowers Windham passed away Wednesday, January 15, 2020. A graveside service will be 2:00 Friday, January 17th in Philadelphia Southern Methodist Church Cemetery, directed by Belk Funeral Home. The family will greet friends following the service.Born November 28, 1918 in Florence County, she was the daughter of the late William P. and Julia Lucas Flowers. Louise was a housewife that enjoyed cooking and loved her children and their family. She was a member of Philadelphia Southern Methodist Church.Surviving is her daughter, Judy W. Watford of Lamar, her son, Joe Windham of Florence, grandchildren: Jay (Robin) Watford, Julie (Kyle) Stanley, Charley (Michael) Johnson, Daniel (Casey) Windham, Emily Windham and a number of great and great-great grandchildren.She was preceded in death, along with her parents, her husband, Ben F. Windham, sons: Gerald "Tony" Windham, Daniel Clyde Windham; a grandson, Terry Tony Windham, a granddaughter, Joy Denise Windham, brothers: Clyde, Coker, Howard and Leroy Flowers.The family would like to give a special thanks to Hospice for their care. A guestbook is available online at www.belkfuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Louise Windham as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

