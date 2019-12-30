CAMDEN -- A memorial service for Louise Ellen Miller, 78, will be held on Sunday, January 5, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Powers Funeral Home. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association.Ms. Miller passed away on Saturday, December 28, 2019. Born in Bishopville, she was the daughter of the late Henry Allen Harris and Nannie Elizabeth Doriety Harris. She enjoyed spending time at the beach and listening to Elvis.Surviving are her children, Tonda M. Coleman (Anthony) and Tim McCaw (Sharlene); 6 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren; sisters, Libby Rowland (Dennis) and Annette Ardis (Roy); and brothers, James Allen Harris (Vertie) and Jeff Harris (Michelle); special nephews, Tyler and Jordan Small. She was predeceased by her sister, Martha Goff.

To plant a tree in memory of Louise Miller as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.