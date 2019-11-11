Louis Edward "Eddie" Johnson, Jr., 75, of Florence, passed away on Sunday, November 10, 2019.Mr. Johnson was born the son of the late Lucille Bazen Johnson Kight and Louis Edward Johnson. He was a veteran of the US Air Force. Mr. Johnson retired from U. S. Post Office after thirty years of employment. He loved the beach and had worked part-time at Pirateland. "Steady Eddie" was an avid basketball fan. He is survived by his wife, Marie Priester Johnson; son, Will Williamson; daughters, Kelly Johnson (Michael Bass), Brandis Williamson Winstead (Michael), Kristin Johnson Brunson (Brian); and Jaime Johnson Miller (Travis); grandchildren, Andrew Hardin (Manessa), Chase Hardin, Haley Winstead, Grant Winstead, William Williamson, Stephen Winstead and Westin Miller; great-grandchildren, Paisley, Huntley, Hollisyn; brothers, Tommy Johnson (Judy) and Jay Johnson; and sisters, Sandy Johnson Hicks and Marcia Johnson Lanford (Johnny). Funeral Service will be held at 1:00 PM on Thursday, November 14, 2019, in the Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at Florence National Cemetery.Family will receive friends from 6:00 PM 8:00 PM on Wednesday at the funeral home. Please sign the tribute wall for the family at www.stoudenmiredowling.com.

