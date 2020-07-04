Lorene, known to many as "Lorraine," Thompson McAllister was born January 7, 1956 in Pamplico, South Carolina to the late Luther and Delores Thompson. She stepped into glory to be with the Lord on Monday, June 29, 2020 at McLeod Regional Medical Center in Florence, South Carolina.At an early age, Lorraine devoted her life to Christ by joining Spring Branch Baptist Church in Pamplico, South Carolina where she served faithfully for many years. Later she joined Zion Canaan Baptist Church in Columbia, South Carolina where she participated in the Young Women's Auxiliary Board.Lorraine attended Florence County Public Schools and graduated from Hannah- Pamplico High School in 1974. After taking home economic classes in high school, Lorraine developed a love for cooking. She enjoyed hosting, cooking, and entertaining friends and family. Many people enjoyed her delicious southern dishes. Lorraine loved to laugh and could put a smile on anyone's face. She always looked for ways to help others. No one was a stranger to Lorraine.In high school, she started working at Electric Motor Manufacturing Company. She then went on to work at General Electric Company for many years. Lorraine was formerly married to Larry McAllister and during this union two daughters were born. Lorraine moved to Columbia, South Carolina, a city where she met many lifelong friends. She worked for Quality Care Services as an at-home health care provider for the elderly, a job she loved and cherished.Lorraine leaves to cherish her loving memories: her daughter, Janell (Ronnie) White of Columbia, SC; her loving mother, Delores Thompson of Pamplico, SC; three sisters, Marlene (Elerbey) Pringle of Florence, SC, Evelyn Thompson of Florence, SC, Brazine (Eric) Jackson of Anchorage, AK; two brothers, Gregory Thompson of Durham, NC, Luther Thompson, Jr. of Pamplico, SC; one aunt, Mary Kelly of Florence, SC; three uncles, Gilbert and Wilbert Cannon of Florence, SC, Franklin Thompson of Newark, NJ; her God-Mother Frances Johnson of Claussen, SC; four granddaughters, Jaliya, Kaylen, Alayah, and Yasmine of Columbia, SC, a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.Lorraine was preceded in death by her precious daughter, baby-girl McAllister and her father Luther "Stump" Thompson Sr.Public viewing will be from 3-6:00 p.m. on Sunday July 5, 2020. Funeral Services will be 11a.m. Monday July 6, 2020 at Spring Branch Baptist Church. Burial will be immediately after service.
Tags
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Flowers & Gifts
843-346-7322
For more than 90 years, families throughout the Florence County, SC area have trusted our family funeral home to provide the highest quality i…
Florence Memorial Gardens
843-662-9712
Florence Memorial Gardens has been home to burial services in Florence for more than 60 years At Florence Memorial Gardens, we take pride in …
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please contact us at 843-317-4229 or email obits@florencenews.com.
Promotions
Funeral Homes
We invite you to discover who has made Stoudenmire Dowling Funeral Home the ultimate provider of creating healing experiences in the community…
For more than 90 years, families throughout the Florence County, SC area have trusted our family funeral home to provide the highest quality i…
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.