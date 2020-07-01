Lois Redford Parrott, 97, of Florence, formerly of Sumter, SC, passed away on Tuesday, June 30, 2020. Mrs. Parrott was born the daughter of the late Gertrude Knight Redford and Benjamin Harrison Redford. She was graduated from Spartanburg Methodist College and Columbia College. She was employed with South Carolina Methodist Conference as Conference Director of Youth, taught in the Sumter School System and retired in 1978 from Shaw Air Force Base as Supply Training Instructor. Mrs. Parrott was a member of the National Association of Retired Federal Employees, as well as a member of St. Paul United Methodist Church in Florence, the Jimmy McNair Sunday School Class and United Methodist Women. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Hugh Burkett Parrott, Sr., sisters, Glenice R. Peecksen and Doris R. Shriver; and brother, Herbert Redford. Ms. Parrott is survived by her son, H. Burk Parrott, Jr. (Dawn) of Florence; daughters, Glenice Graves (Earle) of Simpsonville, SC and Trude Harper (Shane) of Effingham; grandchildren, Dorothy Graves, Lois Griffin (Mike), Carl Graves, Trey Parrott, Tyler Parrott (Leah), Laura-Brooke Parrott (Ryan), Maia Miller and Isabel Miller; great-grandchildren, Isaiah Griffin and Corrine Parrott; brother, Melvin Redford of Charleston, and sisters, Elsie Tant of Charleston and Betty Garrett of Angier, NC. Graveside Service will be 1:00 PM on Friday, July 3, 2020, at Sumter Cemetery directed by Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home. Due to current COVID-10 concerns, social distancing will be observed. Memorials may be made to St. Paul United Methodist Church, Building Fund, 1629 West Palmetto Street, Florence, SC 29501. Please sign the tribute wall for the family at www.stoudenmiredowling.com.
