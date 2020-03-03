Lois McDougal Gainey, 92, of Florence, passed away on Tuesday, March 3, 2020. Ms. Gainey was born a daughter of the late Laura Brown McDougal and William Thomas McDougal. She graduated from McClenaghan High School and was a retired sales clerk from Sears. Ms. Gainey attended Immanuel Baptist Church.In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Archie Lee Gainey; daughter, Amanda Dianne Byrd; and brothers, Freddie McDougal and Tommy McDougal.Ms. Gainey is survived by her daughters, Kay Davis and Toni McManus (Michael J.), both of Florence; four grandchildren, Nikki Byrd (Krissi Fields), Corey Davis (Lane), Leann Davis and Marlee Davison (Tyler); two great-grandchildren, Lizzie Davis and Ben Davis; sisters, Leona Tomlinson, Nellie Mae Knotts and Sandra Jean Lee, all of Florence and Frances Taylor of Roanoke, VA; and brother, Wilbur Jackson McDougal of Aiken, SC. Funeral Service will be held at Immanuel Baptist Church at 2:00 PM on Thursday, March 5, 2020 directed by Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Mount Hope Cemetery.Family will receive friends from 1:00 PM -2:00 PM on Thursday at the Church. Please sign the tribute wall for the family at www.stoudenmiredowling.com.
Service information
Mar 5
Visitation
Thursday, March 5, 2020
1:00PM-2:00PM
1:00PM-2:00PM
Immanuel Baptist Church
306 Cherokee Road
Florence, SC 29501
306 Cherokee Road
Florence, SC 29501
Guaranteed delivery before Lois's Visitation begins.
Mar 5
Service
Thursday, March 5, 2020
2:00PM
2:00PM
Immanuel Baptist Church
306 Cherokee Road
Florence, SC 29501
306 Cherokee Road
Florence, SC 29501
Guaranteed delivery before Lois's Service begins.
Tags
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Flowers & Gifts
843-346-7322
For more than 90 years, families throughout the Florence County, SC area have trusted our family funeral home to provide the highest quality i…
Florence Memorial Gardens
843-662-9712
Florence Memorial Gardens has been home to burial services in Florence for more than 60 years At Florence Memorial Gardens, we take pride in …
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please contact us at 843-317-4229 or email obits@florencenews.com.
Promotions
Funeral Homes
We invite you to discover who has made Stoudenmire Dowling Funeral Home the ultimate provider of creating healing experiences in the community…
For more than 90 years, families throughout the Florence County, SC area have trusted our family funeral home to provide the highest quality i…
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.