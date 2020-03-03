Lois McDougal Gainey, 92, of Florence, passed away on Tuesday, March 3, 2020. Ms. Gainey was born a daughter of the late Laura Brown McDougal and William Thomas McDougal. She graduated from McClenaghan High School and was a retired sales clerk from Sears. Ms. Gainey attended Immanuel Baptist Church.In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Archie Lee Gainey; daughter, Amanda Dianne Byrd; and brothers, Freddie McDougal and Tommy McDougal.Ms. Gainey is survived by her daughters, Kay Davis and Toni McManus (Michael J.), both of Florence; four grandchildren, Nikki Byrd (Krissi Fields), Corey Davis (Lane), Leann Davis and Marlee Davison (Tyler); two great-grandchildren, Lizzie Davis and Ben Davis; sisters, Leona Tomlinson, Nellie Mae Knotts and Sandra Jean Lee, all of Florence and Frances Taylor of Roanoke, VA; and brother, Wilbur Jackson McDougal of Aiken, SC. Funeral Service will be held at Immanuel Baptist Church at 2:00 PM on Thursday, March 5, 2020 directed by Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Mount Hope Cemetery.Family will receive friends from 1:00 PM -2:00 PM on Thursday at the Church. Please sign the tribute wall for the family at www.stoudenmiredowling.com.

Mar 5
Visitation
Thursday, March 5, 2020
1:00PM-2:00PM
Immanuel Baptist Church
306 Cherokee Road
Florence, SC 29501
Mar 5
Service
Thursday, March 5, 2020
2:00PM
Immanuel Baptist Church
306 Cherokee Road
Florence, SC 29501
