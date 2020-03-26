MARION -- Lois M. Thomas, 85, passed away Thursday, March 26, 2020 at her home, surrounded by her loving family. A private graveside service will be held at Reedy Creek Baptist Church Cemetery.Mrs. Thomas was born in Whiteville, NC a daughter of the late John H. and Emily Williamson Martin. She is also preceded in death by her husband, Henry Bristow Thomas; brothers: Grover Martin, Herbert Martin, Venoy Martin and Hampton R. Martin; sister, Claudia Herring; and son-in-law Charles L. Collins. Mrs. Thomas was retired from the Marion County School System where she was the grant coordinator and was later employed with the City of Marion in bookkeeping and payroll. She was a member of Reedy Creek Baptist Church.Surviving are her sons, Henry B. "Hank" Thomas (Angela M. Thomas) and Jonathan B. Thomas all of Marion; daughter, Christa T. Collins of Marion; and sister, Ruby M. Metts of Moncks Corner, SC; two grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.An online register is available at RichardsonFh.net.
To plant a tree in memory of Lois Thomas as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
