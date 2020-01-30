PAMPLICO -- Mrs. Lois Alexander DeWitt, 76, wife of Curtis DeWitt, died Monday, January 27, 2020, at her residence. Mrs. DeWitt was born on October 1, 1943 in Florence County, daughter of the late Kenneth Alexander and Beatrice Lloyd Alexander. Surviving are her husband, Curtis Eugene DeWitt, Sr.; daughters, Robin (Chip) Bevill and Leslie (Jamie) Renfroe; Lauren (Joseph) Kennedy, Garrett Bevill, Leanna Renfroe, Kayla (Christopher) Todd and Matthew Renfroe; siblings, Virginia Dennis, Hoyt (Rosa Jean) Alexander, Carolyn Welch, Evelyn (Joe) McCutcheon and Jimmy (Gloria) Alexander; and Jamie Strickland, who was like a son.Mrs. DeWitt was preceded in death by her son, Curtis Eugene "Gene" DeWitt, Jr. and a brother Dewey Alexander. Funeral services will be 11:00 AM, Saturday, February 1, 2020, at Carolina Funeral Home, Scranton, with burial to follow at Woodside Cemetery, Pamplico.The family will receive friends from 10:00 11:00 AM, Saturday, February 1, 2020, at Carolina Funeral Home, Scranton. (Please sign our guest book online @ www.carolinafuneralhome.net ).
