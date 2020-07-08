Lloyd Lee Jones, Jr., 68, of Florence, SC, passed away on Monday, July 6, 2020, at MUSC in Charleston. He was born in Kingstree, SC, a son of the late Hilda Ella Turner Jones and Lloyd Lee Jones, Sr. Mr. Jones was retired after 25 years at DuPont and also a retired dispatcher for Florence County. He attended Tabernacle United Methodist Church and was a member of the Tabernacle Methodist Men's Group. He served for a time in the US Army. Mr. Jones loved fishing and was an avid gun lover. He is survived by his wife, Deborah Blackman Jones; a son, Lloyd Lee Jones, III (Kristin); a daughter, Danielle Jones Douthit (Jared); five grandchildren, Carson Ainsley Douthit, Lennon Kate Douthit, Sutton Rayne Douthit, Roman Fitzwilliam Douthit, and Wyatt Drew Haverstich; and a sister, Gladys P. Hyman. A visitation will be held from 9:00 AM until 1:00 PM on Saturday, July 11, 2020, at Cain Calcutt Funeral Home. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, we will be observing social distancing. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to Cain Calcutt Funeral Home to assist the family with the funeral expenses. Please sign the online guest registry at www.cainfuneralhome.com.

Service information

Jul 11
Visitation
Saturday, July 11, 2020
9:00AM-1:00PM
Cain Calcutt Funeral Home
512 2nd Loop Road
Florence, SC 29505
