COWARD -- Lloyd Cleveland McGee, 67, of Coward died on Saturday, January 11, 2020. Lloyd was born in Florence, South Carolina. He was the son of the late, Advance and Allie Lee McGee. Lloyd was an avid fisherman, loved his work and spending time with his family. He also enjoyed playing the guitar and was always there to lend a helping hand. Surviving are his wife, Vida McGee; his son, Rodney McGee; his step sons, Glenn Lee and John Dick; his grandchildren, Seth McGee, Heather McGee and Stormy McGee; his brother, Manly McGee; his sisters, Marilyn Nikolakakos, Gloria McDowell, and Brenda McGee; and many loving nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at 3 PM at Salem United Methodist Church.Services have been entrusted to Kistler Hardee Funeral Home of Darlington.
