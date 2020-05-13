PAMPLICO -- Lisa Boswell Kelley, 56, wife of the late Daniel Blaine Kelley, passed away Monday, May 11, 2020, at MUSC Medical Center in Florence. Lisa was born on December 23, 1963 in Florence, daughter of Jimmy Boswell and Shirley Hyman Boswell. She was a graduate of Hannah Pamplico High School and a member of Scranton United Methodist Church where she was a member of the Fred Parrott Sunday School Class. She also was the assistant Sunday school teacher for the youth, a choir member and served as President of the United Methodist Women. Lisa loved her church family and enjoyed watching old movies. She was an avid Clemson Tigers and Carolina Panthers fan. Surviving are her mother, Shirley Boswell of Pamplico and father, Jimmy Boswell of Scranton; daughters, Ashely Lee (Steve) Locklair of Coward and Jennifer Norris (John) Richardson of Marion; granddaughter, Bevin L. Locklair of Coward; and brother, Kirk (Jennifer) Boswell of Florence.Graveside services were held 2:00 PM, Wednesday, May 13, 2020, at Lake City Memorial Park. Memorials may be made to Scranton United Methodist Church, PO Box 159, Scranton, SC 29591.(Please sign our guest book online @ www.carolinafuneralhome.net ).
