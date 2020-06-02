A private Celebration of Life for Lionel Andrew Johnson will be conducted 12:00 Noon today in the Chapel of Ideal Funeral Parlor, Inc. with interment to follow in Florence National Cemetery. He died on Saturday, May 30th in Columbia, SC. Lionel was born December 16, 1933 in Louisville, KY to the late William Arthur and Grace Snorton Johnson. He graduated Louisville Central High School and was awarded an athletic scholarship to play football at his alma mater - South Carolina State College - where he pledged Kappa Alpha Psi and graduated in 1956. Lionel proudly served 2 years in the United States Army and obtained a master's degree from Francis Marion University. He enjoyed a 30-year career in education as a teacher of Math and Industrial Arts and as a football coach at Mayo High School in Darlington. He was assistant principal at South Florence High School and a principal at Williams Middle School in Florence.Survivors include: his wife, Mary Johnson; children: Lionel Anthony Johnson, Captain Phillip Michael Johnson, Angela Grace Johnson and Iris Johnson Arnold; son-in-love, Robert Arnold; step-daughter, Samantha Player; grandchildren, Ariel Shaw and Autumn Marshae Arnold; great-grand, Selah Lewisone; one brother, Phillip Gowain Johnson; and a host of nieces, nephews, step-children, step-grandchildren, other loved ones and friends.Memorials and Condolences may be mailed to Ideal Funeral Parlor, 106 E. Darlington Street, Florence, SC 29506 or visit www.idealfuneral.com to leave a message for the family.
+1
+1
Tags
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Flowers & Gifts
843-346-7322
For more than 90 years, families throughout the Florence County, SC area have trusted our family funeral home to provide the highest quality i…
Florence Memorial Gardens
843-662-9712
Florence Memorial Gardens has been home to burial services in Florence for more than 60 years At Florence Memorial Gardens, we take pride in …
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please contact us at 843-317-4229 or email obits@florencenews.com.
Promotions
Funeral Homes
We invite you to discover who has made Stoudenmire Dowling Funeral Home the ultimate provider of creating healing experiences in the community…
For more than 90 years, families throughout the Florence County, SC area have trusted our family funeral home to provide the highest quality i…
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.