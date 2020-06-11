DARLINGTON -- Private Graveside services for Mr. Lindbergh Dargan will be held 1pm Monday, June 15, 2020 at the Florence National Cemetery, with Rev. Cecil Bromell officiating. Interment will follow. Arrangements are entrusted to Jordan Funeral Home, Inc. of Darlington, SC.Mr. Dargan died Saturday, June 6, 2020 in McLeod Hospital.He was born in Timmonsville, SC to the late Charlie and Nancy Hodges Dargan.He was educated in the Darlington County Public Schools graduating in the class of 1962 of Mayo High SchoolAt an early age he joined Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church, where he served faithfully until his health declined. He served as Chairman of the Trustee Board, usher board and was a faithful Sunday School and Bible Study attendee.Mr. Dargan joined the United States Navy in 1962 and later received an honorable discharge.Mr. Dargan was the owner and operator of several businesses; however, he was well known for the famous Lindbergh's BBQ, especially that tasty BBQ sauce.Survivors left to cherish his memories are: one son, Lenard Dargan, of Darlington, SC, two daughters, Murray "Von" (Jeff) Pierce of Florence, SC and Yvette Jackson of Patterson, NJ; one daughter-in-law, Priscilla Dargan of Rockingham, NC; two sisters Denise Stanley and Charlena Gee, of Darlington, SC; one brother Charles (Lena) Dargan of Hopewell, VA; four grandchildren and four great grandchildren; one aunt Gertrude Ranson of Charlotte, NC; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Shaun Dargan, two brothers Charlie and John Dargan. In lieu of flowers, please make all contributions to Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church "Raising the Roof" Fund.Public viewing for Mr. Dargan will be Saturday, June 13, 2020 from 12pm to 4pm at Jordan Funeral Home, Inc. at 108 Lee Street Darlington, SC.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting.
