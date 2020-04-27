LAMAR -- Linda W. Moody, age 65, passed away Sunday, April 26, 2020. A graveside service will be held 12:00 p.m. Tuesday, April 28th at Lamar Memorial Cemetery, directed by Belk Funeral Home.Born July 29, 1954, Linda was the daughter of the late James "Boopie" Welch and Helen Smith Welch. She loved fishing and cooking out with family and friends.Surviving are her daughter, Kim Jackson (Brad Davis); son, Tim (Debbie) Crowley, all of Darlington; grandchildren, Emily, April, Courtney, Dylan, C.J., Riley; great-grandchildren, Sa'riya, Nolan, and Wyatt; siblings, Mitchell (Tessie) Welch of Lamar, Susan Perkins of Darlington, Chuck Grooms of Charleston; special nieces, Michelle (Larry) Duke, Jennifer (Robert) Windham, and their families, and special great-nieces and nephews. A guestbook is available online at www.belkfuneralhome.com.
