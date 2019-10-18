Miss Linda Sue Ratley, 71, widow of James Smith, and of Centenary, passed away at her home, Thursday, October 17, 2019 after a brief illness.Ms. Ratley was born July 5, 1948 in Robeson County, NC to the late Amos Calvin and Doris Mae Johnson Ratley. After graduating Rains High School, Ms. Ratley earned a degree as a Licensed Practical Nurse. She loved animals, especially cats and dogs.Surviving Ms. Ratley are, her Brothers: Rudolph (Nellie) Ratley of Marion, Jimmy (Judy) Ratley of Florence, LeRoy (Teresa) Ratley of Aynor and Tony Ratley of Marion; a Sister-in-Law, Nancy Ratley; and several nieces and nephews.Ms. Ratley was predeceased by her sister, Bernice Ratley and 2 brothers, R.C. Ratley, Sr. and Howard Ratley.A graveside service will be held at 4:00 P.M. Sunday, October 20 in Reedy Creek Cemetery, with Rev. Scott Collins officiating, directed by Cox-Collins Funeral Home.The family will receive friends immediately following the service in the cemetery.Memorials may be made to the Marion County Animal Shelter, 123 Cat-Dog Rd., Marion, SC 29571.
Tags
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Flowers & Gifts
843-346-7322
For more than 90 years, families throughout the Florence County, SC area have trusted our family funeral home to provide the highest quality i…
Florence Memorial Gardens
843-662-9712
Florence Memorial Gardens has been home to burial services in Florence for more than 60 years At Florence Memorial Gardens, we take pride in …
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please contact us at 843-317-4229 or email obits@florencenews.com.
Funeral Homes
We invite you to discover who has made Stoudenmire Dowling Funeral Home the ultimate provider of creating healing experiences in the community…
For more than 90 years, families throughout the Florence County, SC area have trusted our family funeral home to provide the highest quality i…
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.