BEAUFORT -- Linda Sue Howard Poston, 81, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, in Beaufort, SC. A memorial service will be held at 2 PM on Saturday, January 4, at St. James Episcopal Church, James Island, SC, followed by a reception at the church.A native of Aiken, Linda was the daughter of the late Edward and Sue Howard. She graduated from the University of South Carolina with a business degree in 1959. Upon her marriage to Delance Poston in 1959, she moved to Johnsonville, SC, where she was employed as a Florence County elementary school teacher and a paralegal for many years. Known for her beautiful soprano voice, Linda sang in the choir and taught Sunday School at Johnsonville First Baptist Church. In later years she was a member of St. Paul's Presbyterian in Hemingway, All Saints Episcopal in Pawleys Island, and St. James Episcopal in James Island. She was a devoted mother and grandmother and beloved by those who knew her.Linda is survived by her sister, Judy (Larry) Whitworth of Mt. Pleasant; a daughter, Leslie Poston (Patrick) Rowell of Beaufort; grandchildren, Lauren Poston (Richard) Morris of Goose Creek, Daniel Rowell of Clemson, and Kristen Rowell of Charlotte; a step-greatgranddaughter, Rose Morris of Goose Creek; and a daughter-in-law, Susan Baggett Poston of Florence. She was preceded in death by her son, Lance Poston of Florence and her sister, Courtney Quattlebaum of Charleston.In lieu of flowers, please send memorials to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. You are invited to sign the guest registry at www.lowcountryfuneral.com.
Tags
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
-
Florence County deputies seek help to locate missing Lake City teen
-
FMU student finds his way to medical school after graduation
-
F1S approves Drew Marlowe to be South Florence's new football coach
-
Marlowe ready to take reins of Bruins' football program
-
Capehart comes back to Hartsville to sign with Clemson
Flowers & Gifts
843-346-7322
For more than 90 years, families throughout the Florence County, SC area have trusted our family funeral home to provide the highest quality i…
Florence Memorial Gardens
843-662-9712
Florence Memorial Gardens has been home to burial services in Florence for more than 60 years At Florence Memorial Gardens, we take pride in …
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please contact us at 843-317-4229 or email obits@florencenews.com.
Funeral Homes
We invite you to discover who has made Stoudenmire Dowling Funeral Home the ultimate provider of creating healing experiences in the community…
For more than 90 years, families throughout the Florence County, SC area have trusted our family funeral home to provide the highest quality i…
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.