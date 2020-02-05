LYNCHBURG -- Linda Mixon Blackmon, age 73, died Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family. A graveside service will be held at 11 o'clock AM Friday, February 7, 2020 at Trinity United Methodist Church Cemetery, directed by Floyd Funeral Home. Visitation will be held from 6-8 PM, Thursday, February 6, 2020 at Floyd Funeral Home in Olanta, SC. Born in Sumter County she was a daughter of the late William Wyatt Keels and Marjorie Evans Keels. She was the bookkeeper for the family farm, worked for the post office and was a homemaker. She was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church, loved gardening, time with her grandchildren, her dogs, and decorating for Christmas. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Lloyd "Mickey" Mixon.She is survived by her daughter, Sarah Mixon (Scott) Green of Lynchburg; one son, Mike (Althea) Mixon of Lynchburg; four grandchildren; one great-grandchild; two sisters, Gayle Jans and Nancy McElveen of Lynchburg; one brother, William Keels of Jacksonville, FL.Memorials may be made to Trinity United Methodist Community Center, 1725 Trinity Road, Lynchburg, SC 29080.Online condolences made be made at www.floydfuneral.com.
Linda M. Blackmon
Service information
Feb 6
Visitation
Thursday, February 6, 2020
6:00PM-8:00PM
Floyd Funeral Home, Inc.
136 East Main Street Post Office Box 67
Olanta( ), SC 29114
Feb 7
Service
Friday, February 7, 2020
11:00AM
Trinity United Methodist Church Cemetery
1728 Trinity Road
Lynchburg, SC 29080
