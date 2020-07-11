LAMAR -- Linda Wright Hardee, 77, died Friday, July 10, 2020 at her residence, surrounded by family. Funeral services will be held at Lamar First Baptist Church on Monday, July 13th at 1:00. Burial will follow at Lamar Cemetery. Anyone wishing to sign the guestbook and pay their respect to Mrs. Hardee may do so between the hours of 3:00 and 7:00 on Sunday at Belk Funeral Home, Lamar.Born in Darlington County on August 17, 1942, she is the daughter of the late James and Annie Lee Harrell Wright. Mrs. Hardee retired from Darlington County School District, where she often ran the concession stand at Lamar High School. She was an avid reader who enjoyed cooking and spending time with her family.She is survived by her children: Dr. Keith (Tina) Hardee of New Mexico, Phillip Hardee, Vicki Thomas, Bobbi (Adam) Grant; all of Lamar, nine grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren, sisters, Thedi (Brad) Hitchings of Florence, Becky Reynolds of Greenville and Mary Watford of Conway.She was preceded in death by her husband, Francis "Jim" Hardee, siblings, Barbara Ann Huneycutt and Emmett Lowery, and an infant son, John Wesley Hardee.The family expresses their gratitude to Fran Harrington, who was a wonderful caregiver to Mrs. Hardee.A guestbook is available online at www.belkfuneralhome.com
To send flowers to the family of Linda Hardee, please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
Jul 13
Funeral Service
Monday, July 13, 2020
2:00PM
2:00PM
Guaranteed delivery before the Funeral Service begins.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.