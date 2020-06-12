Mrs. Lillie Mae Self was born on December 25,1947 to the late Jeff Brown and late Tanzie Bostick. On June 9, 2020 she transitioned into eternal rest at Conway Medical Center. Lillie Mae attended Gibbs High School in Florence County Public School. She was married to the late Mr. Charlie Boyd Self. She leaves to cherish her fond memories: Her son Terry (Nakia Eagleton) Self of Florence, SC. Four grandchildren; Terry (Ashley) Self of Lakeview, SC, Kadasia Self US Air Force in Nebraska, Mekhi Self and Temperance Self both of Florence, SC. Three great grands: Ashton Self, Terrilin Self, and Ashon Self all from Lakeview, SC. A host of relatives and friends. Graveside services will be Sunday at 12 noon June 14, 2020 at Aimwell Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery. Services are in the professional hands of Backus Funeral home.

