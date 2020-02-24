LAKE VIEW -- Former South Carolina resident Lillian Hayes Cook, 87, passed February 24, 2020, at her home in Lake View, South Carolina. At her request, services will be held at Cooke Funeral Home and Bear Swamp Baptist Church. The family will receive friends Wednesday, February 26, 2020 from 6:00-8:00 pm at the funeral home. The funeral services will be held at Bear Swamp Baptist Church, Lake View, South Carolina, Thursday, February 27, 2020 at 3:00pm. The burial service will follow at Bear Swamp Baptist Church Cemetery directed by Cooke Funeral Home. Lillian was born in Dillion County, South Carolina, on October 26, 1932. Mrs. Lillian had many accomplishments with God by her side. She was a LPN for 6 years at Marion Memorial Hospital. Lillian then proceeded to become known as the "Lillian's Cut and Curls" which was the beauty shop in her home. She also was a member of Bear Swamp Baptist Church, as well as teaching Sunday School. Lillian enjoyed painting, baking, singing, and music in general. She is survived by her husband of 69 years, Hal Cook; daughter, Rita Carol Ford (Danny Ford), Raymond Hal Cook (deceased), granddaughters, Bobbie Cook Page (Keith Page), Betty Cook Smith, Ramona Barnhill (Jeremy Barnhill), Jessica Carol Ford; great grandchildren, Alexis Page, Taylor Smith, Karleigh Page, Madison Hammonds, Kaylee Hammonds; and great great grandchild Archer Drew Page.
