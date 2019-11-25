MULLINS -- Levoy Smith, 94, passed away Monday, November 25, 2019 at McLeod Hospice House after an illness. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 am on Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at Richardson Funeral Home. Entombment will follow at Palmetto Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends after the service at the funeral home.Mr. Smith was born in Marion, a son of the late, Rheddin and Daisy Martin Smith. He is also preceded in death by his wife Ruth Rogers; a daughter, Betty Sattane; brothers, Eugene and Billy Smith; and sister, Bobbie Ricks. Mr. Smith was a retired veteran, having served in both the Merchant Marines and the United States Air Force. After his military career, Mr. Smith worked in contracting and building. Surviving are his daughter, Tricia Hunsucker (Larry) of Marion; brothers, Richard Smith (Jean) and Donald Smith (Cathy) all of Murrells Inlet; sister, Betty Johnson of Georgetown; two grandchildren and three great-grandchildren all of Florence.An online register is available at RichardsonFH.net.
Tags
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Flowers & Gifts
843-346-7322
For more than 90 years, families throughout the Florence County, SC area have trusted our family funeral home to provide the highest quality i…
Florence Memorial Gardens
843-662-9712
Florence Memorial Gardens has been home to burial services in Florence for more than 60 years At Florence Memorial Gardens, we take pride in …
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please contact us at 843-317-4229 or email obits@florencenews.com.
Funeral Homes
We invite you to discover who has made Stoudenmire Dowling Funeral Home the ultimate provider of creating healing experiences in the community…
For more than 90 years, families throughout the Florence County, SC area have trusted our family funeral home to provide the highest quality i…
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.