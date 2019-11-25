MULLINS -- Levoy Smith, 94, passed away Monday, November 25, 2019 at McLeod Hospice House after an illness. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 am on Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at Richardson Funeral Home. Entombment will follow at Palmetto Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends after the service at the funeral home.Mr. Smith was born in Marion, a son of the late, Rheddin and Daisy Martin Smith. He is also preceded in death by his wife Ruth Rogers; a daughter, Betty Sattane; brothers, Eugene and Billy Smith; and sister, Bobbie Ricks. Mr. Smith was a retired veteran, having served in both the Merchant Marines and the United States Air Force. After his military career, Mr. Smith worked in contracting and building. Surviving are his daughter, Tricia Hunsucker (Larry) of Marion; brothers, Richard Smith (Jean) and Donald Smith (Cathy) all of Murrells Inlet; sister, Betty Johnson of Georgetown; two grandchildren and three great-grandchildren all of Florence.An online register is available at RichardsonFH.net.

