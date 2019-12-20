Lester Lee Huskins, 74 years young, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, December 7. He joins his much-loved mother, Lessie Young Ransom, and his two sisters Nola Anne Huskins DeWitt and Shelba Huskins Woody.He was born in Mitchell County, NC, but spent the last fifteen years in Marion County, SC. "Uncle Lee" worked as a nurse in private care, hospitals and nursing homes. He loved children and animals, and he delighted in helping others. His altruism continues as he has donated his body to research. Lee is survived by his brother, Jack Huskins Jr., his beloved nieces, Jacquelyn Boone and Rhonda Scott, and his many great-great nieces and great-great nephews. A memorial service will be held this summer at Lily Branch Baptist Church Cemetery in Mitchell County.
