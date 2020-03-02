MOUNT PLEASANT -- Leslye Fleniken Newton, 66, of Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, passed away at home on Saturday, February 29, 2020 after a battle with pancreatic cancer. A native of Lake City, South Carolina, she is preceded in death by her parents, Lewis Randall and Leslye Lightsey Fleniken. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Mount Pleasant Chapel.A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website: www.jhenrystuhr.com.

