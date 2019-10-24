DARLINGTON -- Funeral service for Mr. Leroy "Billy" Muldrow will be 12 Noon Saturday, October 26, 2019 at Cherry Grove Missionary Baptist Church. Rev. Marcellous Mack, Pastor. Burial will follow in the church cemetery directed by Mitchell-Josey Funeral Home, Inc.Mr. Muldrow died Monday, October 21st at his residence. He was born in Darlington, SC a son of the late Lauvenia Muldrow Abraham and Ken Rhodes.He was a graduated of Butler High School Class of 1959. He lived several years in Brooklyn, NY and later returned back to SC. He was employed at Raytex in Marion and later employed at Magnolia Mall and was the owner of "Billy's Cleaning Service." He was a member of Cherry Grove Baptist Church serving as a trustee, purchasing manager and audio technician. He was a Past Master of the Friendship Masonic Lodge #17, member of EB Burroughs Royal Arch #49, Alpha Omega #7 Order of Knights Templar and Past Commander in Chief of Pee Dee Consistory and Crescent Temple #148. He was preceded in death by his cousin/brother, George Muldrow.Survivors includes: his wife of 56 years, Virginia Muldrow; 4 children: Ronald Brockington, Janet (Michael) Lucas, Stephanie Muldrow, and Tanya (Reggie) Richardson; 5 grandchildren: O'Brian Murphy, Michael Lucas, Jr., Coker Lucas, Mackenzie Richardson and Maya Richardson; 2 brothers: Troy (Susan) Abraham and Colon (Mary) Abraham; one uncle, June Muldrow; sisters-in-law: Rudean Gerald, Nannie Calvin, Lamona Nettles, Charliemae Davis, Wadiya Basir, Judith Smith, Josephine Rodwell and Genoria McGibbony , a brother-n-law, Grover (Rita) Coker, Jr.; nephews, nieces.Wake service with Masonic Rites will be 6 p.m. at Cherry Grove Baptist Church, Darlington and at other times the family is receiving friends at the residence, 213 Pearl Circle, Florence.
