Leon Dale Floyd, 75, of Florence, passed away on Friday, November 22, 2019. Mr. Floyd was born a son of the late Bertha Lynch Floyd and Travis Warren Floyd. He was retired from Superior Machine Company where he worked as a machinist and was a member of Peace Free Will Baptist Church. He was a loving husband, Daddy and PaPa. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his brothers, James Floyd, Leverne "Hoss" Floyd and Bobby Floyd. Mr. Floyd is survived by his wife, Donna Lloyd Floyd; daughter, Tammy Irick (Bruce); grandchildren, Carrie Hollis Irick and Nathan Bruce Irick; brother, Dwain Floyd (Beverly); sisters, Phebe Turner and Millie Pope (Ed); and sister-in-law, Elsie Floyd. Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday, November 25, 2019, at Peace Free Will Baptist Church directed by Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Florence Memorial Gardens Cemetery.Family will receive friends from 4:00 6:00 PM on Sunday at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to Peace Free Will Baptist Church, 897 3rd Loop Road, Florence, SC 29505.Please sign the tribute wall for the family at www.stoudenmiredowling.com.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
