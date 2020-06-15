FLORENCE -- Leland Carroll Hicks, 93, went to be with the Lord Saturday evening June 13, 2020 at his residence in Florence, S.C. with family by his side. He was the son of Keith Pegues Hicks and Gertrude Saunders of Darlington County. He was preceded in death by his parents, three brothers, three sisters and one daughter, Carolyn H. Caul. He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Nellie Ruth Hicks; three daughters, Yvonne H. Carter (Gary) of Seminole, Florida; Mary H. Thompson (Monte) of South Boston, Virginia; and Donna M. Winesett (Billy) of Florence, SC; 7 grandchildren; 6 great grandchildren; and two sisters, Blostine Thomas of Mercer's Island, WA; and Jewell Bernard of Charlottesville, VA; and a special friend, Lou Miles. Mr. Hicks served in the United States Air Force for 20 years and retired as SRMSGT. He served his country during the Korean War and Vietnam War. He then pursued a career as Asst. Terminal Manager with Navajo Freight Lines in Los Angeles, California for 10 years. He returned to his birthplace in SC and worked for Carolinas Hospital System as Chief of Security for 15 years and retired. He was a member of Grace Baptist Church for 35 plus years. He was a lifetime member of the Masons 3rd degree Lodge 287, and a lifetime member of Woodman of the World. His hobbies were watching the Atlanta Braves, going to cattle sales with his nephew, Kelso Hicks, gardening and playing with his grandchildren and great grandchildren. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at 4:30 PM in the Chapel of Kistler-Hardee Funeral Home. Burial with full Military Honors will be in Lamar Memorial Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 3:30 PM until 4:30 PM on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at Kistler-Hardee Funeral Home. Family and friends are invited to sign the online guest book at www.kistlerhardeefuneralhome.com
To plant a tree in memory of Leland Hicks as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.