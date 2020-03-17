FLORENCE -- Learleen Green Gainey, 85, passed away on Saturday, March 14, 2020.Due to recommendations from various governmental and health authorities involving the COVID-19 virus a private funeral service will be Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. in the chapel of Layton-Anderson Funeral Home. Those wishing to view the service may do so Live at the Layton-Anderson Funeral Home Facebook page. Entombment will follow the service.Learleen was born in Florence County, the daughter of the late Charlie Johnson and Olive Strickland Green. She was a member of Ridgecrest Baptist Church. She was married to the late Fred Gainey.Surviving are two sons, James (Barbara) Gainey, Wayne (Jackie) Gainey; two daughters, Sharon (Jeff) Ard, Denise (George) Gaddy; two sisters, Ann (Rudy) Springs, Sylvia McMillan. She is preceded in death by three brothers, Lonnie, Ernest and Carl Green, sisters, Elsie Severance, Eloise Ham, Pearleen Canady, Louise Griffith, and Janie Mae Schweikart; eleven grandchildren and a number of great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by a son Steve Gainey.You are invited to sign the guestbook at www.laytonandersonfh.com.
