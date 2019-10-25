TIMMONSVILLE -- Lawrence Major Welch, 85, passed away Thursday evening Oct 24, 2019.Funeral services will be Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. in the chapel of Layton-Anderson Funeral Home. Visitation will follow the service.Burial will be Monday, Oct. 28, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Florence Memorial Gardens.Mr. Welch was born in Darlington County, SC, the son of the late Charlie Major and Myrtle Grantham Welch. He served his country in the US Army. Before retiring he was the owner of Welch's Well Drilling.Surviving are his wife of 61 years, Betty Jean O'Neal Welch; two daughters, Barbara W. Mims, Donna W. (Steve) Sauceman; three sisters, Hazel (Ron) Turner, Bonita (Teggie) Ham, Juanita (Jack) Sharpe and his grandchildren, Bobi, Nigel, Brittany, Jordan, six great-grandchildren, Gabriel, Bethany, Joel, Daniel, Sarah, Nicklas and several nieces and nephews and his special pet "Sadie". He is preceded in death by three brothers, Charlie "Bud" Welch, Edgar "Boot" Welch, F.M. "Popeye" Welch and a sister, Peggy Welch.You are invited to sign the guestbook at www.laytonandersonfh.com.
