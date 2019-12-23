CADES -- Laurice McElveen Feagin, 72, wife of the late Billy Edward Feagin, died Monday, December 23, 2019, at her residence. Mrs. Feagin was born on December 21, 1947 in Clarendon County, daughter of the late Wiley Arthur McElveen and Ila Mae Welch McElveen. She was a graduate of East Clarendon High School and a member of Floyd Chapel Pentecostal Holiness Church. Mrs. Feagin was retired from Baxter Pharmaceuticals and later Traco. Surviving are her daughters, Tammy (Terry) Wilkes, Kristy Tisdale and Robin Feagin, all of Cades; son, Rodney Feagin of Surfside Beach; grandsons, Brian (Tiffani) Tisdale of Georgetown and Ricky (Ryin) Wilkes of Elgin; great grandson, Christopher Tisdale of Georgetown; and great granddaughters, Brianna Tisdale of Georgetown and Veronica Wilkes of Elgin. She's also survived by her siblings, Sherrille M. (Oneal) Ward, Iva Jane (Jimmy) Ham and Deborah M. (Wayne) Vinson, all of Manning, Sadie M. (Ellis) Thigpen of Santee and Beth M. (Ronald) Coker of Turbeville, Wiley Gerald (Joann) McElveen of Turbeville, W. A. Bill (Terry) McElveen of Lincoln University, PA and Donald (Linda) McElveen of New Zion. Mrs. Feagin was preceded in death by a granddaughter-in-law, Christina Tisdale. Funeral services will be 3:00 PM, Friday, December 27, 2019, at Floyd Chapel Pentecostal Holiness Church, Lake City. Burial, directed by Carolina Funeral Home, will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 2:00 3:00 PM, Friday, December 27, 2019, at Floyd Chapel Pentecostal Holiness Church prior to the services. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to National MS Society, PO Box 4527, New York, NY, 10163 or a Charity of one's choice. (Please sign our guest book online @ www.carolinafuneralhome.net ).
