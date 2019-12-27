HARTSVILLE -- Larry Dennis Rollings, 69, entered into rest on Tuesday, December 24, 2019.Born in Chesterfield County, SC, he was the son of the late Bruce and Oree Dixon Rollings. Larry proudly served his country in the South Carolina Army National Guard for over 10 years. He worked at AT&T and retired after 38 years of service. Always an avid hunter and fisherman, he enjoyed sharing his passion of the outdoors with many.Larry was a member of the Last Cast Bass Club and a former member of the Wahee Hunt Club in Marion, SC. Upon his retirement, Larry became active with Bassmaster Pro Tournaments where he was often referred to as "Megabucks Rollings".Survivors include his wife, Marilyn S. Rollings of Hartsville, SC; children, Keesha (Roger) McKnight of Hartsville, SC, Krissee (Daniel) Day of Pawleys Island, SC, and Larry Chapman "Chap" (Heather) Rollings of Rock Hill, SC; grandchildren, Mary Cline and Rollings McKnight, Smith and Addison Day, and Winston and Wylie Rollings; siblings, Janice (Tommy) Grant of Jefferson, SC, Jimmy (Mary Beth) Rollings of Jefferson, SC, Robbie (Denise) Rollings of Bethune, SC, and Patsy (Don) Gainey of Hartsville, SC.He is preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Nathan Rollings and Danny Rollings.In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Lakeview Baptist Church, 202 Lakeview Blvd, Hartsville, SC 29550 or to Spring Branch Baptist Church, 5106 Middendorf Road, Hartsville, SC 29550.Funeral services will be held Saturday, December 28, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Lakeview Baptist Church. Officiating are the Reverends Ken Hughes and Buddy Amerson with burial to follow at Jefferson Town Cemetery, Jefferson, SC. Brown-Pennington-Atkins Funeral Home is caring for the family.
