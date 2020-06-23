PATRICK, SC - Larry Richard Smith, Jr., 49 died Wednesday, June 17, 2020. Born in Cheraw, SC he was a son of Larry Richard Smith, Sr. of Patrick, SC and the late Jeannine Victoria "Vickie" Cheek Smith. He was very caring and loved spending time with family and friends, especially during cookouts. He enjoyed fishing, drag racing and NASCAR.He is survived by his son, David "D.J." (Avery Blackman) Smith, Sr. of Wallace, SC, daughters, Cortney Smith of Wallace, SC and Hannah Smith of Wallace, SC, his father listed above, a brother, Chad (Rhonda) Smith of Patrick, SC, grandchildren, Dakota Sanchez, Bryson Griggs, Abraham Griggs and David Justin Smith, Jr.,a daughter of the heart, Alexus Spencer of Wallace, SC, a former wife, R. Marie Smith of Wallace, SC. Also, his furry friend "Gus".The family will receive friends 5:00 PM to 6:00 PM, Saturday, June 20, 2020 at Kiser Funeral Home, Cheraw, SC. A memorial service will be held 6:00 PM, Saturday, June 20, 2020 at Kiser Funeral Home, Cheraw, SC. The family will also receive friends (for a short while) following the service.
To plant a tree in memory of Larry Smith, Jr as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.