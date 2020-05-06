Larry Hardee lived a full 67 years and impacted the lives of everyone he met. He went to be with his savior peacefully early Tuesday morning from his home. He was born in Conway, SC and lived his entire life in Horry County, while raising his family in Aynor. He was married to the love of his life, Jeanne Jenkins Hardee of Aynor, for 47 years. Larry loved his boys more than life, Trent B. Hardee and Craig L. Hardee and was blessed with six grandchildren. He was the founder of Hardee Auto Sales, Inc., in Conway. He was a longtime member of Pisgah United Methodist Church, and recently became involved in the Pee Dee Cattleman's Association. Larry was a unique man who made everyday an adventure by taking on new projects, helping strangers, being a "picker" of all things antique from cars to farm equipment, and you may have passed him a few times hauling in his treasure on the back of a red roll-back. We are thankful for the many friends he has made and the stories we are hearing for the first time through your eyes. Meeting Larry was like finding an old friend. His life was enriched by the relationships he made. Larry's greatest pleasure in life was to be the hands and feet of Jesus while helping others. While some people help those who can help them back, Larry helped everyone not knowing who they were. Larry was born to the late Mr. John Perry Jr. "Junior" and Ida Gertrude Johnson Hardee on July 26, 1952. He was preceded in death by his brothers, John Perry Hardee III and Kenny Hardee. He was survived by his brothers Jerry Hardee (Lil), Ricky Hardee, Mike Hardee, his sister, Brenda Sessions (Dock). In addition, his sister-in-laws Beverly Hardee and Donna Hardee, plus many special nieces and nephews, and his lifelong friend Edward Allen. There are too many special friends to list that he thought of as family as well, and you know who you are. Thank you for being part of our lives. Larry's immediate family included his high school sweet-heart and loving wife, Jeanne Jenkins Hardee; his sons: Trent B. Hardee, wife Amanda, and Craig L. Hardee, wife Richelle. His greatest treasure were his six grandchildren, Madelyn and Elizabeth (twins), Emma, McKenzie, Hayden, and Layna. He left some big shoes we could not fill, but he made us a path to follow. Our family has been overwhelmed by the support of our loving community. We want to thank each of you for your calls, texts, gifts, and most of all your prayers. We ask that you continue to pray for us, and do what Larry would do today, find someone to help. A celebration of life ceremony will be held at his graveside, Thursday May 7, 2020. Due to the restrictions in place regarding Covid19, we will be meeting outdoors and asked that everyone respect the social distancing guidelines for your safety. Memorials can be made in Mr. Larry's memory to Floyd Family Cemetery, Anderson Brothers Bank, PO Box 320 Mullins, SC 29574. Please sign an online guestbook at www.johnsonfuneral homeofaynor.com.
Tags
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
-
One killed, two injured in collision at Church Street and Cheves Street
-
Woman killed by alligator in SC was doing homeowner's nails
-
More stores reopening at Magnolia Mall in Florence
-
'THIS IS GOODBYE' : Phil Odom wanted his death to help doctors understand the coronavirus
-
Graduation plans for Florence One high schools announced
Flowers & Gifts
843-346-7322
For more than 90 years, families throughout the Florence County, SC area have trusted our family funeral home to provide the highest quality i…
Florence Memorial Gardens
843-662-9712
Florence Memorial Gardens has been home to burial services in Florence for more than 60 years At Florence Memorial Gardens, we take pride in …
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please contact us at 843-317-4229 or email obits@florencenews.com.
Promotions
Funeral Homes
We invite you to discover who has made Stoudenmire Dowling Funeral Home the ultimate provider of creating healing experiences in the community…
For more than 90 years, families throughout the Florence County, SC area have trusted our family funeral home to provide the highest quality i…
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.