A Private Celebration of Life for Mr. Larry Garcia Brooks will be conducted 11:00 AM, Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at Savannah Grove Baptist Church. He died on Tuesday, June 30th at his residence after an illness. Larry was born on October 18, 1954 to Boykin and Ethel McCall Brooks. After graduating from high school, Larry went on to serve his country in the United States Army. He later became a local area businessman and up until his death, was the owner of the Brooks Insurance Agency. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers, Boykin Brooks, Jr. and Gregory Brooks; and sister, Cynthia B Johnson. Survivors include: his wife of 39 years, Barbara F Brooks; one son, Kenyea Richardson; one daughter, Alexis (Daniell) Williams; six grandchildren; five great-grands; two sisters, Mary Francina (Andre) Lewis and Gloria B Montgomery; one brother, Ronald (Carrie) Brooks; two sisters-in-law, Brenda (Melvin) Poole and Bonita (Leon) McCray; and a host of nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.Memorials and Condolences may be mailed to Ideal Funeral Parlor, 106 E. Darlington Street, Florence, SC 29506 or visit www.idealfuneral.com to leave a message for the family.

Jul 8
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, July 8, 2020
11:00AM
Savannah Grove Baptist Church
2620 Alligator Road
Effingham, SC 29541
