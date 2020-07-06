A Private Celebration of Life for Mr. Larry Garcia Brooks will be conducted 11:00 AM, Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at Savannah Grove Baptist Church. He died on Tuesday, June 30th at his residence after an illness. Larry was born on October 18, 1954 to Boykin and Ethel McCall Brooks. After graduating from high school, Larry went on to serve his country in the United States Army. He later became a local area businessman and up until his death, was the owner of the Brooks Insurance Agency. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers, Boykin Brooks, Jr. and Gregory Brooks; and sister, Cynthia B Johnson. Survivors include: his wife of 39 years, Barbara F Brooks; one son, Kenyea Richardson; one daughter, Alexis (Daniell) Williams; six grandchildren; five great-grands; two sisters, Mary Francina (Andre) Lewis and Gloria B Montgomery; one brother, Ronald (Carrie) Brooks; two sisters-in-law, Brenda (Melvin) Poole and Bonita (Leon) McCray; and a host of nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.Memorials and Condolences may be mailed to Ideal Funeral Parlor, 106 E. Darlington Street, Florence, SC 29506 or visit www.idealfuneral.com to leave a message for the family.
Service information
Jul 8
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, July 8, 2020
11:00AM
11:00AM
Savannah Grove Baptist Church
2620 Alligator Road
Effingham, SC 29541
2620 Alligator Road
Effingham, SC 29541
Guaranteed delivery before the Celebration of Life begins.
Tags
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Flowers & Gifts
Florence Memorial Gardens
843-662-9712
Florence Memorial Gardens has been home to burial services in Florence for more than 60 years At Florence Memorial Gardens, we take pride in …
843-346-7322
For more than 90 years, families throughout the Florence County, SC area have trusted our family funeral home to provide the highest quality i…
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please contact us at 843-317-4229 or email obits@florencenews.com.
Promotions
Funeral Homes
We invite you to discover who has made Stoudenmire Dowling Funeral Home the ultimate provider of creating healing experiences in the community…
For more than 90 years, families throughout the Florence County, SC area have trusted our family funeral home to provide the highest quality i…
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.