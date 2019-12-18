FLORENCE -- Lawrence "Larry" Bischke, 75, passed away Monday, Dec. 16, 2019.Funeral services will be Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Eastside Christian Church.Burial will follow at Mt. Hope Cemetery. The family will have a time of visitation from 12:30 to 2:00 before the service at the church located at 3541 E. Palmetto Street, Florence, SC.You are invited to sign the guestbook at www.laytonandersonfh.com.
