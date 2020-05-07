Graveside services for Mrs. Lanita Ford Altman will be conducted 11:00 AM, Saturday, May 9, 2020 at St. Beulah Baptist Church. She died on Monday, May 4th in a local hospital after an illness.Lanita was born on September 8, 1963 in Florence, SC. to Betty Lee Johnson and the late Johnny Thomas Johnson. She attended the public schools of Florence County, and was a 1981 graduate of South Florence High School. She was formerly employed as a Certified Nursing Assistant for four years with Florence County Disabilities and Special Needs. For a brief period, she was also employed at Fort Jackson Air Force Base in Columbia, South Carolina.In addition to her father, Johnny Thomas Johnson, Lanita was preceded in death by her grandmother, Lillian Ford, three aunts and five uncles.Survivors include: her husband, Philip Edward Altman; her daughter, Crystal Davis; three sisters: Annie (Vern) Singleton, Margaret "Kandie" (Dale) Simmons and Johnnie Faye "Peaches" (Leonard) Caver; two brothers-in-law, John (Pam) and Scott (Shonda); one sister-in-law, Theresa (David); five nieces; two nephews; one grand-nephew; special aunt, Thelma (John) Jordan; and a host of other loved ones and friends.Memorials and Condolences may be mailed to Ideal Funeral Parlor, 106 E. Darlington Street, Florence, SC 29506 or visit www.idealfuneral.com to leave a message for the family.
