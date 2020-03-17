Lacy Saunders, 88, beloved husband, father, Poppy and brother passed away on March 15, 2020. He was born June 22, 1931, the son of the late Mary Estep Saunders Ferrell and Golden T. Saunders of Rand WV. Lacy was a member of Prospect Methodist Church in Pamplico SC. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army and spent his civilian career (over 30 years) working in Civil Service for the Department of the Army in the Washington DC area and Germany.He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Beverly Jean Saunders; son, Mark Saunders (Mona); daughter, Jill Rene Saunders Williams (Mark); granddaughters, Ashley Gail Saunders and Kendra Renee Fagg (Derek); great grandchildren, Addison Renee Fagg and Elliott James Fagg; sisters; Ruth Saunders Cogan, Goldia Saunders Raines (Phil), Agatha Ferrell Bono (Henry); brothers, Charles E. Ferrell (Judy), John A. Ferrell (Sandy) and Glen R. Ferrell (Patsy).In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his stepfather, Elzie W. Ferrell; sister, Virginia Ferrell Pinson and brothers, Wayne N Saunders, Willard P. Ferrell, Norman E. Ferrell, Garland A. Ferrell and Walter Ferrell. Words to describe Lacy Saunders Loving, caring, dedicated, kind, gentle, common sense, fun-loving and hard-working. He was honest, sincere and full of integrity. Godly, Christ- like, with a mischievous bone or two as well.He knew this earth was our temporary home and toward the end, longed for the Lord's call to Heaven. He got that call on March 15, 2020, 5:05 am, which leaves us sad missing him, but even more so, rejoicing for him as he is celebrating with loved ones in Heaven. We now look forward to the day when Christ calls us home for a glorious reunion. Memorial service will be held at 1:00 pm on Friday March 20, 2020, at Prospect United Methodist Church directed by Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home and officiated by Pastor Larry Sanders. Visitation will be prior to the service from 12:00 pm to 1:00 pm at the church.Memorials may be made to Prospect United Methodist Church, 1256 Big Swamp Road, Pamplico, SC 29583Please sign the tribute wall for the family at www.stoudenmiredowling.com
To plant a tree in memory of Lacy Saunders as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.