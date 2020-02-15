FLORENCE -- Kitty Langston Robinson, age 80, died Saturday, February 15, 2020 at Southland Healthcare after an illness. A graveside service will be held at 4 PM Monday, February 17, 2020 at The Turbeville Southern Methodist Church Cemetery, directed by Floyd Funeral Home of Olanta. The Family will receive friends at the cemetery at the conclusion of the service.Born in Clarendon County she was a daughter of the late Talbert Thadeus Langston and Jewel Ridgeway Langston. She was a retired bookkeeper for Bultman & Dean CPA, and a member of Pisgah United Methodist Church.She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, William Alvin "Sac" Robinson.She is survived by one daughter, Donna R. (Jerry) Parker of Florence; one step-daughter, Sharon (Robert) Hunter of Woodruff; one grand-daughter, Ashley R Parker; one step-grandson, Preston Hunter; special neice Pam Moore of Sumter.Online condolences may be accessed at floydfuneral.com

Service information

Feb 17
Service
Monday, February 17, 2020
4:00PM
Turbeville Southern Methodist Church Cemetery
Main Street
Turbeville, SC 29162
