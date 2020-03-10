Funeral service for Mrs. Kimberly "Kim" Alicia Heyward will be conducted 11:00 am Thursday, March 12, 2020 at Cascade United Methodist Church, 3144 Cascade Rd., S.W., Atlanta, GA., 30311. Interment will follow in Mount Harmony Memorial Gardens in the Gardens of Resurrection, directed by HanleyShelton Funeral Directors.Kimberly was born February 22, 1976 in Neuenburg, Germany to Alice Thomas and the late James Thomas. She died Friday, March 6, 2020.She attended Richland County Public School System in Columbia, SC. After graduation, Kimberly earned a Bachelor of Science Degree in Finance with a minor in Accounting from Clemson University.Kimberly was a member of Cascade United Methodist Church, where all three of her children were baptized.Survivors include her husband, Ryan C. Heyward; three children, Ryan "Chris" Christopher, Mackenzie, and Cameron; her mother, Alice Thomas; two siblings, Desmond (Lisa), and Patrick (Samantha); two sisters-in-law, Sharon and Ingram; her father-in-law and mother-in-law, Dr. Joseph E. Heyward and Mrs. Evelyn Heyward of Florence, SC; and a host of other relatives; and friends.Kimberly was preceded in death by her father; and two brothers, Shawn Thomas and James "Jimmy" Thomas, Jr.Family visitation and Wake Service will be held 6:00 PM8:00 PM Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at HanleyShelton Funeral Directors, 473 Lawrence St., Marietta, GA. 30060.In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Cumberland United Methodist Church Miracle Campaign, 163 S. Coit St., Florence, SC 29501. Local announcement by Smith Funeral Home of Florence, LLC.
To plant a tree in memory of Kimberly Heyward as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
