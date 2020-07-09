A Private Celebration of Life for Ms. Kimberly Carla Matthews will be conducted 11:00 AM, Saturday, July 11, 2020 at Savannah Grove Freewill Baptist Church with interment to follow in Olive Grove Missionary Baptist Church cemetery. She died on Friday, July 3rd in a local hospital after an illness.Kimberly was born in Florence, SC on March 18, 1963 to the late Texas Sr. and Louise Davis Matthews. She attended the public schools of Florence School District 3 and South Carolina State University, where she received a Bachelor of Science Degree in Child Development/Early Childhood Education. She also furthered her studies at Lesley University. Kimberly retired from North Vista Elementary School in Florence School District 1 after 32 years of teaching.Kimberly was a member of Olive Grove Missionary Baptist Church, where she served in several capacities. She was an active member of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc.Survivors include: her son, Raymon Kyante' State; seven sisters: Deloris Leftwich, Barbara Stokes, Joyce Matthews, Janice Cruell, Myra (Jackie) McFadden, Denise Matthews and Virginia Matthews; three brothers: Texas Matthews, Jr., Glenn "Bill" (Annie) Matthews and Tony (Diane) Matthews; two aunts, Evangelist Rebecca Davis and Evangelist Isco Davis; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.The family is receiving friends at 227 East Williams Road, Coward. Memorials and Condolences may be mailed to Ideal Funeral Parlor, 106 E. Darlington Street, Florence, SC 29506 or visit www.idealfuneral.com to leave a message for the family.

Jul 11
Celebration of Life
Saturday, July 11, 2020
11:00AM
Savannah Grove Free Will Baptist Church
3411 US 52 Highway
Coward, SC 29530
