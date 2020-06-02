Kenneth Roof Sox 90 passed away Sunday, May 24, 2020. He was the son of the late Lewis C. Sox and Leola Roof Sox. Kenneth was a graduate of Lexington HS, and a member of the US Air Force and active during the Korean War. He was a Master Farmer and a member of the Farm Bureau. He was a board member of Alligator Water Co. for 20 years. He was also an active member of Union United Methodist Church, Union Men's Fellowship and the Lore McCoy Sunday School Class.Surviving is his wife of 66 years, Jane Sowell Sox; three daughters, Hazel Ann Sox (Wendell Perdue), Carolyn S Reed (Wayne), Joyce S Clark (Brian); four Grandchildren, Ashley C Keith (Carter), Dustin Clark (Elyse), Elizabeth A Reed, Karrie Lynn Clark; four Great Grandchildren, Keegan, Brighton and Cayson Clark, Townes Keith (TW); Sister, Betty S Rikard; numerous nieces and nephews.He was predeceased by five brothers and four sisters, Birdie S Buff, Leon Sox, Killian Sox, John Thomas Sox (JT), Harold Sox, Cecil S Corley, Curtis Sox, Merlene S Bouknight, Doris S Sox.He was spoiled by Myrtis Boone his caregiver in his last days.A graveside funeral was held at McBee Cemetery located off Hwy 151 and 2nd Street, McBee SC on Tuesday May 26, 2020 at 11:00 am.Memorials can be made to Union United Methodist Church or Union Scholarship College Fund, 4379 Union Church Road, McBee, SC 29101.Norton Funeral Home is honored to serve the Sox family.

To plant a tree in memory of Kenneth Sox as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.