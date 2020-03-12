MYRTLE BEACH -- Kenneth Daniel Yarborough, 57, died Friday, March 6, 2020 at the Embrace Hospice House. Born December 17, 1962 in Florence, SC, he was a son of the late Ernest Linwood Yarborough, Jr. and Flora Anne (McCaskill) Yarborough.After serving over 8 years in the US Army and earning the rank of Sergeant, Kenneth was involved in the car business in Florence, Conway, and Myrtle Beach for many years. He was formerly associated with Florence Toyota, Sparks Toyota, and was Co-Founder of Car Check Auto Sales in Conway.Survivors include his brothers, Michael & Linwood Yarborough and Emery Carr Daughtry.A Graveside Service will be held at 4:00 PM Friday, March 13, 2020 at Mt. Hope Cemetery in Florence, SC.Send messages to the family at www.msfh.net.
To plant a tree in memory of Kenneth Yarborough as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
