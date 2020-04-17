MARION -- Graveside services for Kenneth Dale Rumple will be held 2:00 p.m. Sunday, April 19, 2020 at Pyerian Baptist Church Cemetery directed by Cooper Funeral Home.Born in Statesville, NC, August 3, 1961, he was the son of Joy Tromba Hardee. He was a U.S. Navy Veteran, and was a member of Pyerian Baptist Church.Survivors include his wife of ten years, Connie Gasque Rumple of Marion; step-son, Lee (Rebecca) Jackson of Floydale; mother, Joy T. Hardee of Marion; brother, Harry Eugene Rumple of Marion; father-in-law, Harold Gasque of Floydale; sister-in-law, Debbie (Kim) Poston of Floydale; brother-in-law, Michael (Pam) Gasque of Lake View; nieces and nephew, Avery, Sage, and Jack; a host of aunts, uncles, and other family membersMemorials may be made to Pyerian Baptist Church, 2813 Pyerian Rd., Latta, SC 29565, or to the Dillon Camp of Gideons, P.O. Box 111, Dillon, SC 29536.Due to COVID-19 and CDC regulations, social distancing is required.
To plant a tree in memory of Kenneth Rumple as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
