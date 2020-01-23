Kelly Marie Duncan Rogers, 52, passed away on Monday, January 20 at McLeod Hospice House in Florence. Her Father, Mother, daughter and sister were with her when she left this world for a better one.Kelly was born January 2, 1968, in Georgetown, SC. She was formerly a property manager in the Myrtle Beach Area. She had a remarkable sense of humor and freely loved people of all classes and categories. She had a personality and a laugh that could and did light up every room she inhabited.Kelly is survived by her parents, Rev. Donald and Virginia Duncan, and her daughter, Kaela Rogers. She also leaves behind one sibling, Kimberly Duncan; a niece, Madison Altman; a very special aunt, Van Raye Ritchie, as well numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.Private graveside services are being held for the immediate family. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the United Way of Florence County in her name. In honor of her long battle with Multiple Sclerosis, the family plans to direct contributions to related causes. Give at www.UWFlorence.org or mail checks to 1621 West Palmetto Street, Florence, S.C. 29501.

