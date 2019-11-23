LAKE VIEW -- Kaylee Sophia El-Mahdy, "Sophie", 16, of Lake View passed away Thursday, November 21, 2019.A funeral service will be Monday, November 25th at 2:00 pm at Kemper Baptist Church, with burial to follow at the church cemetery. The family will receive friends Sunday, November 24th from 5:00 to 7:00 pm at Cooke Funeral Home of Lake View. She was born on May 26, 2003, the daughter of Roshdy and Carolanne El-Mahdy. Sophie had a beautiful, contagious smile, and always showed love for those around her. She loved spending time with family and friends. Sophie attended Rowland Baptist Church and was a member of the youth group.Sophie attended Dillon Christian School. She was a member of the Beta Club, Student Council, and Vice-President of the Anchor Club. She was also an Honor Student and a member of the Homecoming Court for the 2019-2020 school year.Sophie is preceded death by her grandfather, Roy Brumbles; "brother", "J", Jack Ford Ross, II; and grandparents, Sobhy Ali El-Mahdy and Om Ahmed El-Gandy.Sophie is survived by her loving father and mother; grandmother, Carolyn Brumbles; Aunt Sandra and Uncle Jack, "brother" Mason Ross; Uncles, Alaa (Sarney) El-Mahdy, Ahmed (Nayor) El-Mahdy, Ali (Sohar) El-Mahdy from Cairo, Egypt; and many special aunts, uncles and cousins.In lieu of flowers, memorial may be made to Dillon Christian School.
